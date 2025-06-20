Heavy rain triggers road blockade in Sikkim and Kalimpong

Heavy rainfall since yesterday has disrupted normal life across parts of Kalimpong in West Bengal and Sikkim, triggering flash floods and landslides that led to traffic disruptions and road closures in several locations.

In south Sikkim, flash flooding along the Namchi–Jorthang road on Thursday severely obstructed vehicle movement. Authorities have urged commuters to exercise caution.

Meanwhile, in Kalimpong district, the superintendent of police has issued a travel advisory after heavy rains damaged stretches of road near Melli and Kirney. As a precautionary measure, movement of heavy vehicles has been restricted in these vulnerable zones to ensure public safety and maintain smooth traffic flow.

Vehicular movement has also been halted near Likhubir due to falling rocks and debris. Officials stated that traffic in the area will be regulated based on real-time assessments, and travellers are advised to stay updated via official channels before planning their journeys.

The roads and bridges department in Sikkim will undertake restoration work on the sunken stretch of NH-710 (Tarku-Damthang-Namchi road) near KM 0+500 from 23 to 29 June. During this period, all vehicle movement between zero point (Tarku) and Temi Bazaar will be prohibited. Commuters are advised to use the alternate route via Aifaltar. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed on the alternate route from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the work is completed.

In a commendable act of service, the 72nd Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at Yuksum, West Sikkim, stepped in to clear a vital route affected by a sudden landslide. On 18 June, the main road connecting Border Outpost Nambu to outer Border Outpost Chungri Basti was completely blocked, impacting not only the operational efficiency of deployed forces but also posing serious inconvenience to local villagers and travellers.

Under the guidance of the commandant, SSB personnel stationed at Nambu responded promptly despite adverse weather, difficult terrain, and a hazardous mix of rocks and debris. The team successfully cleared the road, restoring movement and ensuring the daily lives of residents could resume.

Their swift action was widely appreciated by local communities, including village heads and senior citizens, who praised the SSB’s dedication and humanitarian spirit. The 72nd Battalion’s response not only reaffirmed its commitment to border security but also its role as a dependable force during local crises.