Five injured in Army car repair mishap

Five persons, including two Army men, were injured when an air condition gas cylinder of an Army vehicle exploded while refilling in Siliguri today. The incident triggered panic among the locals at Punjabi Para under Ward 13.

The incident has led to questions on the functioning of such workshops in a residential area.

According to police officers, it was a case of accident. The garage has been sealed.

Sources said two mechanics, Sudeb Biswas and Sanjay Sarkar, were injured when the cylinder exploded as they filled air conditioning gas in it. They were admitted in the Siliguri District Hospital. An employee of a nearby salon was also injured in the incident.

Army sources said the vehicle had been taken to the workshop for routine repair.

“The AC compressor exploded during the process and it led to injuries of two Army personnel and three garage mechanics. The Army men were given medical aid and they are stable now,” sources said.

Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb, Deputy Mayor Ranjan Sarkar, leader of the Opposition at the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) Amit Jain, ward councillor and member of the mayor-in-council, conservancy, Manik Dey, among others, visited the site.

Mr Dey said they had asked the owner of the garage to shift it from the residential area even a few days ago.

“I saw the Army vehicle parked near the garage a short while ago. After I went a few meters ahead I heard a loud thud and rushed back here. I found three mechanics were injured while the condition of another was serious. The Army man has sustained injuries on his forehead. Functioning of the workshop has posed a threat,” he said.

Mr Deb said he had asked the SMC to look into how the garage was operating in the area.

Additional deputy commissioner of Siliguri police Subhendra Kumar said police will take steps if a complaint is filed.