Eye hospitals launches cataract awareness campaign

Disha Eye Hospitals, Eastern India’s largest eye care network, launched its month-long awareness campaign — “Act. SubtrAct. CatarAct.” — in Siliguri on Wednesday, as part of Cataract Awareness Month. The initiative aims to raise public awareness on cataracts, the leading cause of preventable blindness in India, with a strong emphasis on early detection and timely surgical intervention.

The campaign was unveiled by Dr Subrata Saha and Dr Aaditya Bajaj, senior consultants from Disha Eye Hospitals, Siliguri. It targets individuals aged 40 and above, urging them to seek timely diagnosis instead of waiting for severe vision loss. The hospital also aims to bust persistent myths that delay in surgery is necessary.

“Awareness around cataracts and early intervention is still evolving in regions like Siliguri,” said Dr Subrata Saha, Senior Consultant, Cataract Services. “Many patients seek treatment only after significant vision deterioration, which limits outcomes. With this campaign, we aim to change that narrative through education and outreach.”

The campaign will run throughout June across all Disha Eye Hospital branches, featuring educational materials, social media initiatives, and direct community engagement. In a special gesture, the hospital has also announced free cataract surgeries for 10 elderly residents from selected old age homes in Siliguri.