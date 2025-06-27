Emergency Drill conducted at Pakyong Airport to enhance crisis preparedness

In a bid to bolster emergency preparedness and test coordinated response mechanisms, a full-scale mock drill simulating an aircraft crash was conducted at Pakyong Airport in Sikkim on Friday.

Organised under the supervision of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the exercise aimed to evaluate crisis management capabilities in light of growing concerns over aviation safety following the recent Ahmedabad crash. The simulation involved a distress scenario of an inbound aircraft accident, triggering rapid response from multiple emergency units.

The drill witnessed the coordinated participation of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Sikkim State Fire and Emergency Services, AAI Fire and Rescue personnel, local Primary Health Centre (PHC) staff, and district-level agencies. Timed operations were carried out to assess fire containment, victim evacuation, medical triage, and communication efficiency with Air Traffic Control (ATC) and civil authorities.

Special emphasis was laid on seamless inter-agency coordination between AAI’s operational wings and external responders. The exercise was designed not just to evaluate performance but to familiarise newer staff and first responders with standard aviation emergency protocols.

Observers from AAI and the district administration monitored the drill and provided feedback for further strengthening communication flow, resource mobilisation, and real-time execution.

Authorities reiterated that such regular mock drills are essential to ensure operational readiness and minimise risks to life and property in actual emergencies.