Darjeeling MLA lauds medical aid support from CM Mamata

Since its inception, Uttarkanya, the branch secretariat of the West Bengal government in Siliguri, has played a vital role in disbursing medical aid through the chief minister’s relief fund (CMRF) to countless patients across north Bengal. What stands out is that the CMO’s process remains apolitical, offering equal consideration to recommendations from opposition MLAs and government officials alike—ensuring critical support for those in dire medical need, irrespective of party lines.

A recent example is BJP MLA from Darjeeling, Neeraj Tamang Zimba, who expressed gratitude after several of his recommended cases received timely approval from Uttarkanya. His intervention helped secure over Rs 8.57 lakh in medical assistance for eleven financially distressed patients from Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and nearby hill regions in the past two months.

The beneficiaries, battling severe health conditions, have been admitted to renowned hospitals ranging from Shanti Nursing Home in Siliguri to RTIICS in Kolkata and Christian Medical College in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. The relief grants were approved by the office of the chief minister and formally sanctioned by Subhashis Ghosh, OSD and joint secretary at the CM’s branch in Uttarkanya. The sanctioned funds, valid for one year, are transferred directly to hospitals through RTGS or NEFT.

Expressing his happiness, MLA Zimba said, “Every life is precious. For many families, this timely support is the difference between despair and hope. I am truly grateful to the chief minister and the Uttarkanya office for responding to my appeals with such compassion and urgency. No citizen of Darjeeling should ever be denied treatment due to financial constraints.”

This episode reaffirms Uttarkanya’s growing role as a responsive and inclusive administrative hub.