C20 working group holds national conference in Gangtok

The C-20 National Conference Sikkim Chapter in the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ was organised by the Chinmaya Mission, Sikkim, at Chintan Bhawan here today.

‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam World is One Family’ is one of the 14 working groups under the C-20 India 2023 that provides space for global Civil Society Organizations (CSO) to deliberate on the application of oneness and explore paradigms of spirituality, culture, regenerative development, minimalism, conflict avoidance and environmental consciousness, officials said.

The inaugural session was attended by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya as the chief guest and Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Arun K Upreti, as the guest of honour.

They were accompanied by Minister for Education Kunga Nima Lepcha, Minister for Roads & Bridges Samdup Lepcha, Resident Mentor Chinmaya Mission, Chennai and national coordinator, C20, Swami Mitranandaji, and Mentor, Chinmaya Mission Mumbai, Pujya Swami Swatmanandaji.

Addressing the gathering of students, academicians and members of civil society, Governor Acharya said that ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, a Sanskrit phrase that translates to ‘World is One Family’, is an ideal that resonates with Indian culture and beliefs and promotes the inclusive vision of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

“Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam emphasizes on the idea of universal brotherhood and the interconnectedness of all human beings, regardless of nationality, ethnicity, religion, or other social divisions. It promotes the notion of creating a united and functional world that requires a collective commitment to change and a willingness to work together towards common goals,” he said.

“It is time for us to collectively work towards handing over to our future generations a world that is not divided, fragmented and dysfunctional, but one that is united, cohesive, and functional,” he added.

He also spoke about how ‘local to global’ must be the direction of progress, and further highlighted the need to prioritize sustainable practices in order to combat global issue of climate change and protect natural resources by adopting clean energy solutions, promoting ecofriendly industries, and adopting sustainable lifestyles.

Speaker Upreti, in his address, said that the C20 National Conference, under India’s G20 presidency, has been deliberating and incorporating the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ to reinforce the unity of humanity through its various working groups.

“The spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ encourages people to transcend narrow boundaries and work towards a world where peace, love, and mutual understanding prevail,” he said.

He said that ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ had found resonance in Sikkimese society and added that the people of Sikkim have managed to maintain a harmonious society by embracing diversity, social equality, environmental consciousness, and community bonds that has contributed to Sikkim’s reputation as a place where different communities can live in harmony.

Delivering his keynote address, Resident Mentor, Chinmaya Mission, Chennai & national coordinator, C-20, Swami Mitranandaji, emphasized on fostering ‘sadbhavna’ as a means to address social divisions and promoting positive relationships, understanding, and mutual respect among individuals and communities, essential for the overall well-being and progress of society.

Highlighting the theme of the conference, he said that it was important to have a reverential attitude towards Earth and bring ancient Indian ethos into living. He urged for collective efforts from all in ensuring a more sustainable and harmonious future.

The second session on the sub-theme ‘Ecology’ had Environmental Scientist, Dr. Ghana Shayem Sharma, Ecologist, Ms. Priyadarshinee Shrestha, and Environmentalist, Dr. Bharat Kumar Pradhan, emphasizing the importance of recognizing and valuing the interdependence and interconnectedness of all life forms and the environment.

The final session on the subtheme ‘Media and Entertainment’ had Film Director, Ugen Chopel Bhutia, and senior journalists, Karma Palzor, and Nirmal Mangar, delving into the significant role played by media in shaping public perception and fostering a sense of oneness among individuals to promote unity, understanding, and empathy by amplifying diverse voices and perspectives and facilitating healthy dialogue and discussion among individuals.`