Bison in village near Siliguri surprises all; concerns galore

A bison was found trotting in the Baikunthapur forest at Farabari near Siliguri today. Foresters said they are monitoring the movement of the animal. They suspected that the animal might have strayed into the village area from the Gorumara National Park in search of food.

The sighting of the bison sent shockwaves among the people living adjacent to forest, while some temporary stalls were closed down.

“I have never seen a bison in the area. It has been running aimlessly and desperately and people can be injured in such a situation,” said a local, Dipak Roy.

According to a forest department official, a patrolling team spotted the bison around the Sahu river at 11 am.

“We have engaged beat personnel at different locations, informed the Asighar police outpost to control gathering of people. The bison is inside the forest now. There is no need to panic, but there should be no movement of people on the bridge,” the official said.

Foresters further said that they had sighted a bison at the Mantadari area yesterday. “The adult bison might have entered the Baikunthapur forest from the Gorumara National Park, following the routes of Kranti and Kathambari. The forest does not have a bison population. It will not be a problem if it does not come out from the forest,” another official said.

Foresters said shortage of fodder in the forests has been making animals stray into localities. There have been incidents, mainly in the Dooars, where the animals have killed and injured people and have suffered injuries also.

They said the animal has a weak heart and they often die when chased or traquilised. The division has informed the Sukna wildlife squad, which is well equipped to tranquilise animals, it is learnt.

“We are taking appropriate steps, since our priority is to protect the animal. If necessary, the squad can tranquilise the animal. But we are expecting it can move to the adjacent Mahananda wildlife sanctuary through the forests,” an official said.