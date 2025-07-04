BIS holds industry awareness seminar in Malda

A seminar on licensing and standardisation under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) was held at the Narayanpur Industrial Estate in Old Malda on Thursday. The event, a joint initiative of the central and state governments, aimed to raise awareness among local entrepreneurs about the importance of BIS certification for product quality and consumer trust.

The programme was organised by the Kolkata Branch Office of BIS and saw enthusiastic participation from around 105 industry representatives across Malda district.

Mainak Gantait, scientist-d & joint director, BIS Kolkata, was the key speaker. He informed participants that 778 products—including toys, utensils, shoes, fans, and hardware items—have been mandated to carry the ISI Mark under various Quality Control Orders (QCOs) issued by the central government. This, he emphasised, ensures consumer safety and promotes manufacturing excellence.

Mr Gantait also outlined support measures for small and medium industries, such as cluster-based testing, shared lab facilities, and fee rebates for MSMEs, aimed at making certification more accessible and cost-effective.

Manabendra Mandal, general manager of the District Industries Centre, encouraged local units to improve product quality through standardisation.

Also present were Ujjal Saha, president of the Malda Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with several business leaders and association members.

The seminar concluded with an interactive session addressing queries on product certification, ISI marking, and standard formulation. The initiative reinforced BIS’s commitment to fostering a quality-first culture in line with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.