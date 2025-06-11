Activist begins Kalimpong-Darjeeling march, threatens hunger strike

Social activist and self-proclaimed ‘Gorkha yoddha’ Bhabesh Bhujel began a symbolic walk from Kalimpong to Darjeeling on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of the Darjeeling MP and Hill MLAs over the long-standing demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland and separation from Bengal.

Bhujel had recently launched a signature campaign in Kalimpong, urging elected representatives to step down for failing to fulfil the aspirations of the Hill people. Speaking to the media before beginning his march, Bhujel said he plans to submit a memorandum—drafted through the signature drive—at the Raj Bhavan in Darjeeling.

Advertisement

“If the authorities refuse to receive the memorandum or deny me access, I will wait till 12.12 p.m. on 12 June for a response. If there is none, I will begin a hunger strike at Chowrasta in Darjeeling,” Bhujel said. He further asserted that even if detained by the police, he would continue his fast in custody or jail.

Advertisement

Bhujel criticised the elected Hill representatives, stating that despite multiple promises, the demand for Gorkhaland remains unaddressed. “We have witnessed three major movements on the Gorkhaland issue, even proposals for Union Territory status. Yet, nothing concrete has happened,” he said.

The Gorkhaland issue remains complex, with varied demands among Hill residents. While one section calls for the unification of Sikkim and Darjeeling, another seeks a permanent political solution through statehood. Meanwhile, the ruling Hill-based party, led by Gorkhaland Territorial Administration chief Anit Thapa, has aligned with the Mamata Banerjee-led state government, advocating development over division.

Bhujel’s march adds a fresh layer of dissent to the already fractured discourse around the Gorkhaland movement, rekindling public attention ahead of his proposed fast-unto-death deadline.