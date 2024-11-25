Shooter of ‘Kala Jathedi’ gang held from South West Delhi

In its effort to curb the shooting incidents in the National Capital, Delhi Police have arrested a sharpshooter of the ‘Kala Jathedi’ gang from Najafgarh area of South West Delhi.

The suspect, Iqbal is a habitual offender and was involved in seven cases including attempt to murder, extortion and arms act, the cops said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the suspect on noticing that the police were present, started to run away leaving behind the vehicle and was caught after a chase.

On interrogation, he disclosed his name, and a country-made pistol was recovered from his possession, Singh said.

The DCP added that earlier in 2022, he had demanded extortion money from a businessman and when the same was not paid, he had fired on the businessman in Baba Haridas Nagar in South West Delhi.

Subsequently, a case under 387 IPC and 27 Arms Act was registered and he was arrested after an encounter, the official said.

He was member of ‘Kala Jathedi’ gang which is being run by jailed gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi and the gang is involved in various extortion related firing incidents in the city.