Shiv Murti-Nelson Mandela road tunnel to address traffic woes in area: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday stated that the benefits of the double-engine government are now being felt in the national capital, as the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved six new projects, including a five kilometre tunnel road starting from Shiv Murti Mahipalpur (South West Delhi, Dwarka Expressway) to Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj.

According to the CM, once completed, this tunnel project will balance traffic, reduce pollution, and change the area’s landscape.

Advertisement

She stated that the tunnel will provide a signal-free route and reduce traffic congestion on multiple roads around the area. Expressing gratitude, she thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for their leadership and support in making this project possible.

Advertisement

Gupta said the Rs 3,500 crore road infrastructure project will include two underground tubes with three lanes each, equipped with advanced facilities such as ventilation, fire safety, and CCTV surveillance.

The move aimed at decongesting traffic in areas like Mahipalpur, Rangpuri, and Dhaula Kuan will provide a direct route from South Delhi to Dwarka and Gurugram.

The work on the proposed project is expected to start by next year as the CM has described it as a “foundation stone for Delhi’s future.”

She added that this will give a new direction to the city’s infrastructure and provide relief to millions of citizens.

Besides, several other reforms planned by the Delhi government in the road infrastructure domain are aimed at improving the traffic situation, especially in congested areas, and expanding connectivity in the city.

Recently, responsibility for the city’s major roads was handed over to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure better maintenance and construction-related work.

These include the new Rohtak Road, MG Road, and the Ashram-to-Badarpur stretch of the Mathura road.

This move will allow the NHAI to improve these important roads of the city, which cater to a large number of commuters and also connect the city with neighbouring states.

The government also plans to make these roads signal-free for smooth and unhindered traffic movement.

On the other hand, the Delhi government is also set to begin work on the proposed road along both sides of the Sahibi river (Najafgarh drain), starting from Dhansa in South West Delhi up to Basai Darapur in West Delhi.

This development will not only improve the areas along the Najafgarh drain stretch but also provide an alternative route connecting the outer parts of South West Delhi with West Delhi and beyond.