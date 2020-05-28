Five-time MLA in a row in Himachal Pradesh, Rajeev Bindal, who resigned from the post of state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief on Wednesday in the midst of a probe into alleged corruption in health department on “moral grounds” said that he will pass this ‘test’ also.

“Truth is powerful and the truth is put to test time and again. I will pass this test also,” Bindal said in a video message today, asking people to have faith on him as he had not committed any mistake.

Bindal, who was health minister in BJP government headed by Prem Kumar Dhumal from 2007 to 2012 had to resign at the fag end last time also over certain allegations. He, however, bounced back clean and rather won from the new constituency in a different district- Nahan- twice with good margins after his original segment Solan was reserved in 2012.

Bindal said he had become BJP president in Himachal four and a half months ago. “We held a successful meeting of the party in Paonta Sahib. The BJP came on the frontline to serve the people in COVID-19 crisis. The party reached out to lakhs of people with face masks, food and other needs during the pandemic,” he said.

He said some people are giving baseless statements on the issue for as a part of selfish politics and some others are trying to cash in on it.

“Such people should do one good work for society and see how much hard work it takes for that. They should think twice before speaking,” he said.

Bindal said he had always served the society and the state wherever he has been, right from his young days. He referred to his work in tribal areas as a young doctor and said he had rewritten the definition of development in Solan and now Nahan segment. He said the 108 ambulance service (that he started as a health minister during BJP government from 2007-2012) is every day helping people of Himachal in different emergencies.

He also spoke about his work in state Assembly, where he remained Speaker for two years in this tenure of the government, before he was appointed BJP chief.

“I will keep serving the people in any role. It may be any position, but I am the same and I will keep doing my work with dedication,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Bindal had submitted his resignation on Wednesday amidst controversy on alleged corruption in the health department. His resignation was accepted by national party president, JP Nadda within hours the same day.

Bindal had mentioned that since the party’s name was being dragged into the corruption case, following the arrest of the then Director, Health, Dr Ajay Gupta in the wake of an audio-clip last week, he is resigning on “high moral grounds” so that there could be an independent probe.