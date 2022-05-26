Want to live longer to fulfill Tibetan people’s aspirations: Dalai Lama

Nobel laureate and Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Wednesday said if I don’t live long, there’s a chance the Tibetan people’s wishes and aspirations will not be fulfilled, and for this reason, I pray that I will live to be more than a hundred years.

He made these remarks while attending Long Life Offering by members of the Sakya Tradition of Tibetan Buddhism at the Tsuglagkhang, the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamsala in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

He asked the Tibetans present on the occasion to make the prayer for long life so that he could strive to fulfill their wishes and aspirations.

Dalai Lama said Tibet is our own land and Sakya is a place characterized by the grey earth of the Ponpori Hills.

We Tibetans are upholders of Buddhist traditions including the Vajrayana. You to preserve the teachings of both Sutra and Tantra. I request you to keep these traditions alive, he added.