Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday hailed the Union Budget 2021-22 and said it will pave for Aatmanirbhar Bharat with focus on welfare of all sections of the society.

Talking to media in Shimla, Thakur termed the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as inclusive amidst the Covid pandemic and said it aims to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people of the country.

“The Union budget rests on six pillars which are health and welfare, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and research and development and minimum government, maximum governance,” he added.

Thakur said a provision of Rs 2.32 lakh crore had been made in the health sector with 137 per cent increase as compared to Rs 92,000 crore last year. In the coming six years, Rs 64180 crore would be spent under PM Atma Nirbhar Swasthya Bharat Yojana which will strengthen the health infrastructure of the country and the state.

Further, special emphasis has been laid on nutrition and on 112 aspirational districts of the country in the budget in which Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh had been included.

Chief Minister lauded the announcement of Sitharaman for expenditure of more than Rs 5 lakh crore in capital expenditure which would be beneficial in constructing better infrastructure in the country.

He also appreciated the provision of Rs 2.87 thousand crore under Jal Jeevan Mission to provide better drinking water nationwide and said now this mission will also be started in urban areas alongwith rural areas which is an appreciable initiative.

He expressed happiness on the 19 per cent increase in Defence budget and said that with this India would emerge as world power.

“Despite Covid pandemic the budget is a great effort, which also reflects from the sudden rise of two thousand points in Sensex immediately after the budget was announced. This budget shows India as a modern and independent country in which everyone would be provided with opportunities of development and growth. The youth will also get employment and self employment opportunities. Special emphasis has been laid on ease of doing business in the budget,” he added.

He further stated that the steps taken for economic upliftment of farmers and horticulturists in the budget is also appreciable.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Centre government has also taken decisions on minimum support price from time to time in favour of the farmers.

Under the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat, Rs 33,874 crore has been spent in 2013-14 and Rs 75060 crore has been spent in the year 2020-21, benefitting 43.36 lakh farmers.

Under the MSP of foodgrains, Rs 63,928 crore have been spent in the year 2013- 14, Rs 1,41,930 crore in 2019- 20 and Rs 1,72,752 crore have been spent in the year 2020- 21,” he added.

He also welcomed the decision of enhancing Rural Infrastructure Development Fund from Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore and added it will prove beneficial in construction of better infrastructure in rural areas which strengthens rural economy.