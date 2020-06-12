The members of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) are playing an important role in fighting the COVID-19 in the country as well as the state and this responsibility must be kept up by discharging it efficiently till the pandemic is over.

This was stated by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing the members of Urban Local Bodies of the state through video conferencing from Shimla today.

Thakur said that about 4000 workers in 54 Urban Local Bodies of the state are not only maintaining hygiene in their respective areas, but also keeping close watch on those persons coming from other parts of the country in the wake of coronavirus.

The Chief Minister said that the state government had provided Rs 1500 for two months to the workers of ULBs as incentives, besides giving them one month salary in advance so that they do not face any financial hardship due to the corona pandemic. He said that they were the real corona warriors as they also sanitized the quarantine centres. He said that 179 Self Help Groups of ULBs had provided one lakh masks to the needy persons.

Thakur said that during this pandemic, thousands of people of the state have come back from other states having experience and expertise in various fields.

He said that the state government had taken various initiatives to revive the economy of the state and had launched a new scheme ‘Mukhya Mantri Shahri Ajeevika Guarantee Yojna’ under which 120 days assured employment would be provided to the urban populace. He said that, for this, if required, adequate training would be provided for their skill upgradation so that they could get employment and self employment opportunities within the state.

Thakur said that houses of such persons who had arrived from other states must be properly marked to sensitize the other people of the locality. He said that representatives of ULBs must ensure that such persons do not jump from home quarantine. He said that they should also motivate the family members to ensure that even within the family, the person maintains social distancing. He said that special care must be taken of old, chronically ill persons and children.

Thakur said that the persons entering the state, apart from being asked to download Aarogya Setu App, must also be provided Information Education Communication (IEC) material regarding the importance of social distancing.