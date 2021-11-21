Tribal crafts fair becomes hit among tourists in Kinnaur

The tribal crafts fair which is organized for the first time in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh is providing to be a big hit among the tourists.

The fair is being organized as part of the 75th Amrit Mahotsav of independence and golden jubilee celebrations of statehood of Himachal to conserve the tribal art and culture of Kinnaur, Lahaul Spiti, and Pangi, Bharmour area of Chamba district.

A district administration official said the 5-day fair, a joint initiative of the Union Tribal Affairs ministry and Kinnaur administration is showcasing traditional products that are produced by local artisans and women self-help groups.

“The traditional products are attracting tourists and handloom, handicraft, paintings and traditional dresses of tribal are proving to be a hit among buyers.

Around 22 stalls of traditional products have been set up in the fair in which the products of self-help groups and mahila mandals have been put on sale,” he added.

He stated that the Union Tribal Affairs ministry after conducting a survey had imparted training to 300 women on handloom products as shawl, muffler, cap, and jackets.

At present, the products are being sold at the stalls in tribal crafts fair but soon these are put on sale in the markets keeping in mind the requirement.

These products are selling like hot cakes in the fair and the traditional artisans are hopeful of getting a good market for these products in the future, he added.