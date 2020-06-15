Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said the state government has developed a talent register of residents returning to the state to provide them employment and self-employment opportunities.

Addressing virtual rallies of BJP mandals of Bilaspur, Una and Kullu districts, he said although the pace of development had adversely affected due to Coronavirus epidemic, still the government was striving hard to revive the economy of the state. The state government had constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee and a task force for revival of the economy.

“Opposition leaders are making baseless and false allegations against the state government in a desperate attempt to remain in the news. There is no place of corruption in the state and the government would not hesitate to take action against those who were found guilty,” he added.

Jai Ram Thakur said in 2014 when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country for the first time, he launched a campaign called Digital India.

It was due to this vision of the Prime Minister that even in the present time of COVID-19 epidemic, we are able to interact with each other through modern technology.

“Even the Prime Minister has appreciated the steps taken by the Himachal government to tackle Coronavirus. The initiatives of the state government have also been acknowledged by an independent agency. The people of the state need not to worry as all the Corona positive people were either under institutional quarantine or home quarantine. No one coming from other states was being allowed to go home,” he added.

He said that the state government had spent about Rs 15 crore on providing relief to the needy and bringing back about two lakh people stranded in various parts of the country.

On the other hand, the state Congress party has informed its Central high command that they have spent Rs 12 crore on providing masks and food to the needy. They should answer where they spent this money as they have done nothing in the state.

The Chief Minister said around 1.36 lakh gas connections were provided free-of-cost and 2.76 lakh gas connections were provided under the ‘Grihini Suvidha Yojna’ in the state. Rs 3000 were being provided to each family that has a patient with critical illness.

He said that an amount of Rs 2000 each has been transferred to the accounts of over 8.74 lakh farmers of the State under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna.