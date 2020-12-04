Himachal Pradesh chief minister, Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said the state government has taken few tough decisions to check the spread of coronavirus and added that no political function would be held in the state till 15 December. He urged the people to maintain social distancing and use face masks in public places.

The chief minister said that not more than 50 persons have been allowed in any kind of social, cultural and political functions to break the cycle of this virus.

The chief minister earlier inaugurated Sub Tehsil Bagga Chanogi in his Assembly segment Seraj in Mandi district through video conferencing from Shimla. He also laid foundation stones of six developmental projects worth Rs 12.52 crore for the area.

Thakur said Seraj was one of the most remote constituencies of the state and the government has accorded added priority to ensure development of this area. He said that most of the remote areas of the constituency have been provided road connectivity. He said that providing road connectivity to the remote area was the top priority of his government. He said that about 250 kms roads were constructed in the constituency during the last three years.

Health Minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal said that it was indeed an honour to address the people of Seraj segment through video conferencing. He said that all three Health institutions, foundation stone of which was laid today by the Chief Minister, would go a long way in providing better health services in the rural areas of the constituency.

Member of Parliament, Mandi Parliamentary area, Ram Swaroop Sharma thanked the people of Seraj for electing Jai Ram Thakur, consecutively five times from the area.