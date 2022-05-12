Sukh Ram cremated with full state honours in Mandi

Former Union Telecommunication Minister and veteran Congress leader Sukh Ram were cremated with full State honour at Hanumanghat in Mandi in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Tribal Development and IT Minister Ram Lal Markanda, MP and State BJP President Suresh Kashyap, MLAs Rakesh Jamwal, Inder Singh Gandhi and Jawahar Thakur, Political Advisor to the Chief Minister Trilok Jamwal, Chairman Zila Parishad Pal Verma, Mayor, Deputy Mayor and councilors of Mandi Municipal Corporation, several BJP leaders and thousands of people from different walks of life paid rich tributes to Pt. Sukh Ram at Seri Manch Mandi, where his mortal remains were kept for Antim Darshan. He breathed his last at AIIMS New Delhi yesterday after suffering a major brain stroke.

The Chief Minister said that Sukh Ram would always be remembered for bringing the telecom revolution to the country. With the death of Sukh Ram, the country in general and Himachal Pradesh, in particular, has lost a great leader who was always ready with innovative ideas.

Sukh Ram contributed immensely to the development of Himachal Pradesh and the welfare of its people during his long political career spanning over sixty years. He would always be remembered by the people of the state for his contributions, he added.

The Chief Minister prayed to the Almighty to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.