It was, however, the other way round in Lahaul Spiti, the only one out of 12 districts in Himachal to be corona free so far.

The tribal folks in the headquarters of Spiti in Kaza today stopped Agriculture minister Ram Lal Markanda, who is their MLA also, at the entry point to Kaza, headquarters of Spiti belt, and asked him to get ‘quarantined’ first as is the rule for other people. Markanda had gone to Kaza on an official tour to solve some local problems.

The tribals gathered in good numbers to demonstrate their concern for COVID-19. Embarrassed, the tribal minister had to leave the place and return.