SJVN shows keen interest in hydro power projects in Uttarakhand

SJVN chairman and managing director Nand Lal Sharma on Friday met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Dehradun and expressed keen interest to invest in more hydropower projects in the state.

Sharma said SJVN was on an exponential growth drive in the field of developing Energy and at present, it is working in the field of hydro, wind, solar and thermal sector.

Besides, SJVN was developing projects across the country and also operating in the neighbouring countries of Nepal and Bhutan.

He informed Dhami that the 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydroelectric project, which was under construction in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand was in advanced stages and was likely to be completed by June 2022.

SJVN has requisite expertise in construction and operation of hydro projects in Himalayan terrain and requested to allot more projects in Tons and Yamuna Valley to SJVN.

Dhami appreciated the progress of project activities and assured all cooperation of the state government.