The Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) Ltd on Tuesday donated an ambulance to the State Red Cross at a simple function at Raj Bhawan at Shimla in Himachal Pradesh.

The Governor Bandaru Dattatraya received the key of the ambulance from Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN Nand Lal Sharma at Raj Bhawan.

Chairperson, HP Red Cross Hospital Welfare Section Dr Sadhana Thakur was also present on the occasion.

The Governor said that it was a noble gesture, which would facilitate the patients in emergency and would prove helpful in reaching out maximum needy persons. He said that it would go a long way in strengthening Red Cross activities in the state.

Dattatraya lauded the initiative of SJVN to come forward for a social cause and hoped that more institutions would be inspired by this generous act and would donate liberally to the State Red Cross, which was selflessly serving the poor and underprivileged sections of the society. He appreciated the initiatives of SJVN in tapping the hydro power potential in the state besides performing Corporate Social Responsibility in a big way.

Dr Sadhana Thakur also apprised the Governor about the activities of the section and said that Red Cross activities would be given more momentum in the coming days.

Later, the chairperson also handed over the key of the ambulance to Dr. Sanjay Pathak, Senior Medical Superintendent, Himachal Hospital of Mental Health and Rehabilitation Shimla.

Nand Lal Sharma, meanwhile, apprised the Governor about the progress of various projects of SJVN in India and abroad.

Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary to Governor and General Secretary, State Red Cross, PS Rana, Secretary State Red Cross and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.