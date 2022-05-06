SJVN bags first ever wind-solar hybrid power project

SJVN chairman and managing director Nand Lal Sharma on Friday informed that the public sector company has bagged its first ever 30 MW wind-solar hybrid power project.

SJVN got the project through a tender floated by Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) at Rs 2.54 /unit on Build Own and Operate basis in the tariff based competitive bidding process.

Sharma stated that the tentative cost of construction and development of the project is Rs 195 crores. The project will generate 79 million units (MU) in the 1st year and about 1,860 MU over a period of 25 years. The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) shall be signed between SECI and SJVN for 25 years and the project shall be commissioned within a period of 18 Months from the date of signing of PPA.

This is SJVN’s maiden endeavour in developing a hybrid renewable project. With this the company has ventured into the fastest emerging viable renewable energy option in the country. The commissioning of this Project is expected to reduce 90993 Tonnes of carbon emission and will contribute to the Government of India’s mission of net zero carbon emission by 2070, he added.

It is worth mentioning here that SJVN has set forth on a fast-paced journey of harnessing renewable energy to meet the commitment of the Government of India of achieving 500 GW of installed capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.