Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) Ltd bagged 100 Mega Watt (MW) Solar Power Project in Dholera Solar Park through EReverse Auction @ INR 2.80 /unit.

Gujarat Urja Nigam Limited (GUVNL) has been developing the project through public- private partnership (PPP).

GUVNL invited bids for 700 Mega Watt capacity for which bids totaling to 1300 MW were received. Shimla based SJVN submitted a bid for 100 MW capacity.

During the E-reverse auction (ERA) bagged the quoted capacity of 100 MW @ INR 2.80 /Unit on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis. Chairman& Managing Director, Nand Lal Sharma told that the tentative cost of Development of this project is INR 450 crore.

The project is expected to generate 244 MU (million units) in a year. The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) shall be signed between GUVNL and SJVN for 25 years.

Sharma said that the Dholera solar park is in the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), situated along the Gulf of Khambhat region, Gujarat.

It is well-connected by road, rail, airport and seaport and lies close to the cities Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar and Vadodara. He said at the current rates, solar power generation cost is at par with that of thermal power generation.

Solar power tariff has been declining because of sharply declining prices of solar panels, better structuring of the project that reduces risk for project developers and availability of finances at competitive cost.

He said that development of these parks will lead to realization of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of providing 175 GigaWatt (GW) of power through renewable sources by 2022.