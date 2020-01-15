Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj held a meeting with Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) to discuss the matter of the water bills issued at enhanced rates to people of Shimla town.

He directed the SJPNL to look into the matter and to take necessary actions in this regard.

Bhardwaj, who represents the Shimla Assembly segment in State Legislative Assembly, said that the state government was providing all basic amenities to the people of the state. He said that an adequate amount of water was being provided to the people of Shimla town.

He said the World Bank aided Water Supply Scheme for Shimla town with a cost of Rs 1000 crore would be completed by the year 2023 by SJPNL.

Managing Director cum Chief Executive Officer, SJPNL, Dharmender Gill said that the matter related to water bills would be resolved soon. He said that water bills were increased due to technical reasons which would be resolved soon.

Independent Director, SJPNL, Digvijay Chauhan assured the Education Minister that action would be taken against the irregularity in water bills. He said that other than domestic, commercial and construction connections, an alternate option for another connection would be considered to provide relief to people.