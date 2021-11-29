Shimla Int’l Film Festival concludes, CM vows to promote film industry in HP

The International Film Festival of Shimla concluded on Sunday with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur awarding the winning film directors.

Addressing the award ceremony of the International Film Festival Shimla, Thakur said that the state government was constantly emphasizing on the protection of language, art and culture and films were one of the best modes to conserve the same.

The state government has also framed its own Film Policy to promote shooting of films in the state and had signed a Rs 100 crore MoU for setting up a film city so that the filmmakers could get a conducive environment for shooting their films. With the setting up of a Film City, film makers of the country and the world would be able to shoot and produce the entire film in the state itself, he added.

Thakur stated that several filmmakers from India and abroad visit Himachal to shoot their films due to its beautiful locations and beauty, films, but unfortunately the state could not develop its film industry.

He expressed hope that such Film Festivals would definitely motivate the filmmakers of the atate to excel in the film making.

He added that events like Shimla Film Festival were playing an important role in creating a positive atmosphere in the state regarding film production and the government was also giving full cooperation to organize such events.

He expressed happiness that during this film festival films were also screened for the prisoners of Model Central Jail Kanda.

On the concluding day of International Film festival of Shimla, Vijay, the director of the famous Bollywood movie ‘Thalaivi’ interacted with the audience as the celebrity guest.

Vijay’s Thalaivi film was based upon former Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa where her struggle from an actor to the famous politician she became was shown beautifully.

Besides this, ‘Amgahar’ which was directed by an Iranian filmmaker and ‘Nazi’ which was directed by a Moroccon film maker was also showcased.

A film ‘Shoot the Leopard’ which was based upon the terror of leopards in Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand was highly applauded.

Alongside, ‘Tea shop at Narkanda’ which was based on Sumit Vashisht’s novel was also praised by the audience.