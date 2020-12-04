The sixth edition of the International Film Festival of Shimla will be held virtually during 25-26 December.

Pushp Raj Thakur, festival director said that due to the Covid-19 crisis, this time the International Film Festival of Shimla will be organized online through virtual mode. “A total of 120 films from 32 countries have been shortlisted for the film festival this year. Films from Australia, Iran, Korea, Japan, Russian Federation, Belgium, USA, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Germany, Turkey, China, Brazil, France, Taiwan, Norway, Chile, Italy, Denmark, Canada, Spain, Syria, France Pakistan, Greece, Apart from Australia, Mexico, Israel and Indonesia and other countries have been shortlisted at this film festival,” he added.

Push Raj further stated that this season films in Kannada, Tamil, Malayali, Marathi, Bangla, Rajasthani and Hindi languages had also been shortlisted for the film festival.

The festival’s virtual inauguration will be held on 25 December with screening of American director Dev Pink’s Arabic film ‘I’m Gonna Tell Everything’.

This film highlights the mental and social side effects on the lives of children in war-torn Syria, he said. “Besides, there will also be screening of Australian director Sen McClachian’s film Made ‘Like a Gun’.

In the two-day virtual film festival, screening of documentaries, short films, feature films music video and animation films will be held under national and international categories. Apart from these films, screening of other films will also be held through virtual medium at the Sixth International Film Festival of Shimla,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that earlier five editions of the International Film Festival of Shimla had been held at the internationally renowned Gaiety Theater, Shimla wherein film makers from all over the world had participated.