Religion being understood in different way as it means self discipline: HP Guv

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday expressed concern that we are understanding religion in a different way as ‘Dharma’ means self-discipline.

He made these remarks during the Shiv Dhwajarohan program organized under the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence at Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Sansthan, Panthaghati in Shimla.

Arlekar said the adoption of religion does not bring demerit in governance and thoughts. The Governor called upon the people and organizations who dedicated their lives to the establishment of religion to protect our rich culture so that good notions and culture could be established in the society.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar stressed following Indian high traditions and said that the organization could play an important role to establish good thoughts and culture in the society.

“In the present context, the strength of the Sangh or the organization is the only worthy concept. That is our power, religion, and soul,” he added.

The Governor stated that Mahashivratri has a special occasion and importance in our cultural life. “Indian culture has considered spirituality as the soul of the country. But, we forgot this aspect or original ideas and got attracted towards western culture. Our rich culture and religion have not tried to conquer any part of the world by force but we believe in winning the hearts of the people. It was with this belief that Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Sansthan is functioning,” The Governor said.

He also praised the work of the Sansthan and said that their work was exemplary.

Earlier, the Governor also planted an apple sapling at the campus of the Sansthan.

Earlier, Brahma Kumari Rajni, head of Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Sansthan, Pantha Ghati honored the Governor. Brahma Kumari Sunita welcomed the Governor.

Brahmakumar Hriday Ram, former MLA apprised about the activities of the Sansthan. He informed that about 12 lakh regular students were getting the knowledge of spirituality through more than 10,000 service centers of Prajapita Brahmakumari in about 140 countries across the world.