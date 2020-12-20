Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will virtually address the function to be organised on completion of 3 years of the Jai Ram Thakur government in Himachal Pradesh on 27 December.

State BJP chief and Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap while addressing a meeting of all the district and block chiefs said on 27 December the BJP government in Himachal will be completing its three years and it will be celebrated as a festival.

“Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda will address the function and people of the state virtually on the occasion,” he added.

Kashyap said BJP will celebrate this occasion on block level in all the 68 assembly constituencies and two LEDs will be installed in each constituency where a maximum of 50 people each will witness this event. All the state office bearers, district office bearers and BJP leaders will be present in their own constituency and the main event will take place in Shimla, he said.

He further stated that BJP state incharge Avinash Rai Khanna, co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, former Chief Ministers Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal will also join this occasion virtually.

He termed the three years of Jai Ram Thakur government in Himachal Pradesh a complete success and said this was for the first time that a government had taken care of all sections of the society.