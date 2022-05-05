Quality skill infra along with free training for youth in Himachal: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said quality skill infrastructure is being developed in the state along with providing free training to the youth.

He made these remarks while flagged off the awareness vehicle Kaushal Rath of Himachal Pradesh Skill Development Corporation.

The Chief Minister said that advanced skill institutes have been developed by the corporation under Himachal Pradesh Skill Development Project in the state including 7 Rural Livelihood Centres, 5 Urban Livelihood Centres, 10 Model Career Centres, one Women’s Polytechnic, one Centre of Excellence and one ITI. Short term training program, graduate add-ons, Bachelor of Vocation and Recognition of Prior Learning training programs were being run by the Corporation.

Through Kaushal Rath, youth across the state would be provided information about training programs and other activities being run by the corporation, he added.

MLAs Vinod Kumar and Balbir Verma, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Subhasish Panda, Deputy Commissioner Shimla Aditya Negi, Managing Director Skill Development Corporation Kumud Singh, General Manager Sunil Thakur and Harsh Amarinder Singh were present on the occasion among others.