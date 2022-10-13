PM Narendra Modi flags off country’s fourth Vande Bharat Express Train for Himachal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged-off the fourth ‘Vande Bharat Express Train’ for Himachal Pradesh from Una Railway Station on Thursday.

He also laid the foundation stone of the Bulk Drug Pharma Park to be established in Haroli Vidhan Sabha area of the district.

He was earlier accorded warm welcome by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on his arrival Pekhubela Helipad, Una.