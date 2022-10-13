PM Narendra Modi flags off country’s fourth Vande Bharat Express Train for Himachal

Follow Us:
He also laid the foundation stone of the Bulk Drug Pharma Park to be established in Haroli Vidhan Sabha area of the district.

SNS | Shimla | October 13, 2022 12:10 pm

Photo: SNS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged-off the fourth  ‘Vande Bharat Express Train’ for Himachal Pradesh from Una Railway Station on Thursday.

He was earlier accorded warm welcome by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on his arrival  Pekhubela Helipad, Una.

