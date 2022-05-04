‘PM Modi’s corruption free governance lifted India’s image at int’l level’

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief and Lok Sabha MP Suresh Kashyap on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government which will complete 8 years of rule on 26 May, has provided corruption-free governance and has uplifted India’s image at the international level.

Kashyap said in the leadership of PM Modi and BJP national chief J P Nadda, that our country has become a superpower.

Vaccinating everyone over 18 years for free in a country with a population of 135 crores is historic and this decision of Modi has made India a leading country in vaccinations per 10 lakh across the world. Soon, the country will reach the target of vaccination of all and the Central government has made a plan to speed up the vaccination in July and August.

On the other hand, Congress has always promoted corruption at all levels and has tarnished the image of our country worldwide. Since Modi has taken over as Prime Minister, he has given a corruption-free environment in the country and no corruption or scam has come up in the last 8 years of BJP rule.

Congress has never thought about the progress of the state but they have only thought about their own progress, he added.

He stated that the Centre government has launched schemes for all sections of the society including Ayushman Bharat, PM Gati-Shakti, Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana, PM-Daksh Yojana, RBI’s Retail Direct Scheme, Integrated Ombudsman scheme, and scheme to provide 4G network in over 7,000 villages which are paving the way for new India.

While Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s government has also started various schemes which are benefiting the maximum people of the state.

The Himachal Pradesh government this year presented a Rs 51,365-crore Budget for the financial year 2022-23 against the 49,131-crore Budget in 2021-22 and this year’s budget saw more focus on the poor and social security.

Thakur has also announced a 50 percent discount on travelling in HRTC buses for women, all power consumers up to 125 units would get zero bills from July 1, thus benefiting 11.5 lakh consumers of about Rs 250 crores, and no water bill would be charged from all the families living in rural areas, thus extending a benefit of Rs 30 crore to them on Himachal statehood day.

It is clear that our government works on socialist policies.

The people of Himachal know who has worked for their welfare and development of the state which will ensure the party’s win in the 2022 assembly elections, he further added.