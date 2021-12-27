PM Modi makes emotional connect as he pitches double engine govt in HP

Making a pitch for the BJP led government in Himachal ahead of assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday started his speech in the local dialect (Mandyali) as called for electing double engine government in the state.

Addressing a public meeting at Paddal Ground in Mandi district on completion of 4 years of BJP government in HP, Modi said implementation of Central schemes got impetus with the state government accelerating the pace of development.

Underlining the benefit of double engine governments, Modi stated that the people of the hill state benefited a lot with double engine governments as welfare schemes of the Centre were implemented in a more efficient manner by the HP government.

The Central government had launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme while the state government initiated the Himcare scheme to complement it.

The PM began his speech in the Himachali language and stated that he had come to Mandi, also known as ‘Chhoti Kaashi’ from ‘Badi Kashi’ (Varanasi) – to take blessings of Baba Bhootnath and local deities.

The steep mountains and people of Himachal Pradesh had played a vital role in shaping his life, he said, while thanking the people for coming in huge numbers despite cold weather to bless the BJP government on completion of 4 years.

The PM said ease of living was the topmost priority of the Union government in which electricity had a major role and the hydro projects worth Rs 11,000 crore whose foundation and inauguration was done today, will play a significant role in meeting the target.

He stated that the Indian government had set a target of reducing dependency on fossil fuel-generated electricity by 2030 but the country had achieved the target nine years in advance in November 2021 which shows our commitment to conserving the environment.

He also lashed at the opposition parties for only focusing on the development of their families and relatives and stated that BJP works on the principle of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. While the opposition parties work for ‘Khud ka swarth, parivar ka swarth and family ka vikas’.

“The BJP’s model is working in Himachal which is the reason that the state becomes first in administering the first and second dose of Covid vaccine to the eligible population. While one can check the record of opposition ruled states in vaccinating its population, and you will find that these states were lagging in vaccination campaign because they only think about themselves and not about the welfare of the common man,” the PM said.

He also commented on increasing the age for marriage of girls and added that the decision had been taken to give girls the time to study and make their careers.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur urged the electors to break the trend of alternately choosing BJP and Congress in assembly elections and claimed that BJP would repeat its government in HP in 2022.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur detailed various central projects in the state including the prestigious AIIMS in Bilaspur and PGI satellite centre in Una that were set up after Modi became PM.

Earlier PM Modi also dedicated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 11,581 crores including Sawra Kuddu, Luhri Stage-1, dhaulasidh, and Renuka Dam hydropower projects. He also participated in the groundbreaking ceremony of 287 investment projects worth over Rs 28,197 crores.