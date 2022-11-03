Only former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and PM Modi gave importance to Himachal like nobody else: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that only two Prime Ministers in the country including Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi gave importance to Himachal Pradesh like nobody else.

Addressing a public meeting in Himachal’s Solan, Singh said, “People of this country can evaluate well what earlier governments did and what present government is doing. Cong has been in power for a long time post-independence. But only two PMs-Atal Bihari Vajpayee and PM Modi-gave importance to Himachal like nobody else”. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and said that India’s prestige has increased on the global stage under his prime ministership.

“No one can deny the fact that after PM Modi became PM, India’s prestige increased on the global stage. Today if India says anything on the global forum, other countries listen carefully to what India is saying,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has released its list of 68 candidates.

Out of the six candidates getting ticket in the second list, one woman found representation while the other five are male candidates.

Among those selected to contest are Ramesh Dhawala from Dehra, Ravinder Singh Ravi from Jawalamukhi, Maheshwar Singh from Kullu, Maya Sharma from Barsar, Prof. Ramkumar from Haroli, and Kaul Negi from Rampur (SC).

The ruling party has fielded Chief Minister Jairam Thakur from Seraj, Anil Sharma from Mandi and Satpal Singh Satti from Una.

The BJP has given tickets to Hans Raj from Churah (SC) Dr. Jannak Raj from Bharmour (ST), Indira Kapoor from Chamba, DS from Dalhousie, Vikram Jariyal from Bhattiyat, Ranveer Singh (Nikka) from Nurpur, Rita Dhiman from Indora (SC), Rakesh Pathania from Fatehpur, Sanjay Guleria from Jawali, Bikram Thakur from Jaswan-Prangpur, Ravinder Dhiman from Jaisinghpur (SC).

The BJP has also given tickets to Vipin Singh Parmar from Sulah, Arun Kumar Mehra (Kuka) from Nagrota, Pawan Kajal from Kangra, Sarveen Chaudhary from Shahpur, Rakesh Chaudhary from Dharamsala, Trilok Kapoor from Palampur, Mulkhraj Premi from Baijnath (SC), Ramlal Markandeya from Lahaul & Spiti (SC).

Govind Singh Thakur has been given a ticket from Manali, Surender Shourie from Banjar, Lokendra Kumar from Anni (SC), Deepraj Kapoor (Banthal) from Karsog (SC), Rakesh Jambal from Sundernagar, Vinod Kumar from Nachan (SC), Puran Chand Thakur from Darang, Prakash Rana from Jogindranagar, Rajat Thakur from Dharampur, Anil Sharma from Mandi.

Inder Singh Gandhi will contest from Balh (SC), Daleep Thakur from Sarkaghat, Anil Dhiman from Bhoranj (SC), Captain (Retd) Ranjit Singh from Sujanpur, Narendra Thakur from Hamirpur, Vijay Agnihotri from Nadaun.

The party has not given a ticket to Anurag Thakur’s father and former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal. Anurag Thakur’s father-in-law Gulab Singh has also been denied a ticket.

Both had to face defeat in the 2017 elections.

The state will go to the polls on November 12 and the counting of votes will be held on December 8.