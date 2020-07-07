Noted Radiology expert and Professor and Head of the Department of Radiology at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla Dr Sanjeev Sharma died of cardiac arrest in Shimla on Monday night.

He was 60 years old.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur have expressed grief over the sudden demise of Dr Sharma.

In their condolence message, they said Dr Sanjeev Sharma was not only a competent doctor but a good human being also. They said the state had lost a dedicated doctor who made a valuable contribution for humanity.

The Governor and CM expressed deep condolences with the bereaved family members and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.