Taking a strict stance on people not wearing face masks despite several directions from the state government, Himachal Pradesh Police has now decided to jail such violators to enforce Covid guidelines amid rise in Corona cases as well as fatalities in the state.

State Inspector General of Police Dinesh Kumar Yadav said the HP Police will ensure zero tolerance against not wearing of face mask and social distancing.

“The violation of the directions of not wearing face mask and not maintaining social distancing is being monitored by drones and CCTV cameras.

All District Superintendent of Police have issued orders under sect ion 111/115 Police Act, 2007 that any person found not wearing mask against the directions of government will be liable to arrest without warrant.

The violators will be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to eight days or fine which may extend to Rs 5000 or both as prescribed under section 115 of the Himachal Pradesh Police Act, 2007.

The compounding fee for the offence committed for not wearing mask shall be Rs 1000 and congregation in public function in numbers more than allowed by the state government will be Rs 5000,” he added.

Yadav said till date, 2,227 cases had been registered in the state against the violators for the violations of curfew/lockdown and other directives (23 March to 27 November) and 31,317 persons had been challaned for not wearing the face mask during the period.

A fine of Rs 1.24 crore had been recovered from the violators and 3,70,938 persons had been sensitized by the police regarding Covid protocols.

“So far, 1,339 police personnel have been tested Covid-19 positive out of which 978 have been recovered while 360 are still undergoing treatment and 1 police personnel had died.

The health police personnel is being monitored regularly and pulse and BP monitoring equipment are being purchased while thermal screening of visi – tors/employees to the police offices is being ensured,” he said.

Yadav further stated that 22,665 hoardings/posters had been placed at various places of the state indicating the norms to be followed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Besides, police personnel( s) were being deployed regularly for the very purpose to aware general public as well as tourists for social distancing and wearing of face mask.

“The awareness campaigns are being transmitted through social media platforms, radio and public address systems for not roaming without wearing face mask, to maintain social distancing and to have proper hand wash by using hand sanitizer,” he added.