Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya today directed the Universities of state not to increase admission and other fees keeping in view Corona pandemic so that the students do not face financial burden.

Dattatraya wrote a letter to HP University Shimla, Dr YS Parmar Forestry and Agriculture University, Nauni, Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Agriculture University, Palampur, HP Technical University Hamirpur, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Cluster University Mandi and Atal Medical and Research University, Mandi regarding different issues and asked them to submit their replies within 15 days.

Dattatraya said that there was a phenomenal increase in the health services in the state. However, efforts are still being made to improve the quality. Most of the patients prefer to visit district hospitals and medical colleges for treatment instead of primary health centers and community health centers.

He directed Atal Medical and Research University, Mandi to submit a report regarding reconstitution in this matter that would be helpful in providing quality health services to the people of the state.

The Governor also instructed all the universities to prepare an exit plan for employment creation, start-ups and lockdown besides submitting at least three innovative ideas focusing on special work plan for the hard areas of the state.

The Governor directed the Universities to submit another report on their work plan for streamlining the online education system.