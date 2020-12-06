Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 aims to address many growing developmental imperatives of our country.

The policy also aims to revamp all aspects of the education structure including its regulation and governance, and create a new system that is aligned with the aspirational goals of 21st century education, he said while addressing a webinar on NEP 2020.

The webinar was organized by WEEXPO India 2020, a Karnataka based India’s largest virtual education show.

Thakur said the NEP envisions an education system rooted in Indian ethos that contributes directly to transforming the country sustainably into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society by providing high-quality education, and thereby making India a global knowledge superpower.

“The Policy envisages that the curriculum and pedagogy of our institutions must develop a deep sense of respect for fundamental duties, constitutional values, bonding with one’s country, a conscious awareness of one’s roles and responsibilities among students in today’s changing world,” he added. He further stated that the vision of the Policy was to instill among the learners a deep-rooted pride in being Indian, not only in thought.

But also in spirit, intellect, and deeds, as well as to develop knowledge, skills, values, and dispositions that support responsible commitment to human rights, sustainable development and living, and global wellbeing, thereby reflecting a truly global citizen.

“It is under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the New Education Policy was implemented after 34 long years.

The Himachal Pradesh government has also decided to effectively implement the National Education Policy in the state and several steps have also being initiated to achieve the desired goals,” he added.

Thakur also appreciated the efforts of the WEEXPO India and vision of its founder Dr SK Narayanan Swami to connect the world with the current knowledge based on education from grassroots to university level. He said that during the Covid pandemic, online education and virtual classes had helped the students of the country in getting education from their homes.

“The literacy rate of the state was second best in the country after Kerala. Besides, Himachal Pradesh has been ranked as the best state in the country in the field of education by a reputed magazine of the country,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka C N Ashwathanarian, honorary advisor and founder of WEEXPO India Dr SK Narayanan Swami also shared his views on the occasion.