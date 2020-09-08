Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Monday said the National Education Policy (NEP) is a “futuristic and progressive document” which would prepare the country for upcoming challenges.

He was participating in a video conference of Governors, Lieutenant Governors and Vice chancellors on NEP in which President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank were present.

Dattatraya said Himachal had pledged to become the first state in implementation of the policy and soon after notification of NEP, he initiated discussions with concerned institutes, groups and experts.

“In last few days, discussions were held with Vice Chancellors, teachers, academics, parents, students and officers and employees of the Education department,” he added.

He said in order to implement the policy document in the state, he has also consulted with the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur and the state Cabinet has decided to constitute a task force in this regard.

Dattatraya further stated that the Vice-Chancellors of all universities had been instructed to set up a high level committee under his chairmanship which will soon prepare a vision document for their institutions to build a multidisciplinary education and research university.

He added that he himself would review it from time to time.

He urged the Central government to continue providing financial support for institutional and infrastructural changes that are needed to implement this policy.

“Online education has increased due to COVID-19 pandemic but for this, teachers and students need to be trained. Work should be done in this direction.

Telephone and internet system in tribal areas and remote areas is weak, due to which the students are facing problems,” he added.