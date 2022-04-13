Nadda, Jai Ram reviews work progress of AIIMS Bilaspur

BJP national chief and Rajya Sabha MP Jagat Prakash Nadda and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday reviewed the progress of various developmental works at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur district.

Addressing media, Nadda said working with complete devotion in service of humanity is the tradition followed by the doctors of AIIMS, therefore, no compromise can be made with the quality of the institution and potentiality of doctors.

He appreciated the efforts of the Centre and State government for bringing up 750 bedded AIIMS Bilaspur with an expenditure of Rs 1,471 crore, which was nearing completion. Special emphasis was being laid on posting of doctors and health workers along with development of infrastructure at AIIMS to provide better health facilities to the people at the earliest.

Nadda stated that the four-laning work of Kiratpur-Ner Chowk National Highway was under progress. As many as 22 big bridges and 15 small bridges and five double lane tunnels were also being constructed on 47.750 km long road. On completion of the four lane work, the distance from Garamora to Mandi will be reduced by 40 km and the travel time would also be reduced. The distance between Bilaspur and Garamora would also be reduced to 23 kilometers.

Besides, the work of Bhanupalli railway line to be constructed at a cost of Rs 6,753 crore is also in progress, under which 48.6 km line would be laid in Himachal Pradesh. As many as 20 tunnels and 26 main bridges would be built on this track. Under this project, the work of land acquisition up to Beri has been almost completed, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Rs 1,400 crore project has been prepared to restore the ancient historical temples of Bilaspur, which have been submerged in Govind Sagar Lake, which is proposed to be implemented in three phases. The state government has also announced this in the budget. The project will be completed in collaboration with international agencies.

In the first phase of the project, it is proposed to restore these temples in Nale Ka Naun. In the second phase of this project, Sandu ground would be developed as a tourist spot. In the third phase, a water reservoir would be built around the temples by constructing a barrage near Mandi Bharari. River front and walkways etc. would also be developed in this, he added.

Thakur stated that Bilaspur would be developed as an ideal tourist destination with this ambitious plan and would also revive the old history and culture of Bilaspur, to which the sentiments of all Bilaspur residents are attached.

In addition, Rs 66 crore Kol dam Lift Drinking Water Project has been approved with the objective of providing 21 lakh liters of drinking water per day to AIIMS and Hydro Engineering College and 97 percent work of which has been completed.

An amount of Rs 10 crore is being spent on the construction of 50 bedded Maternal and Child Health Care Center in Bilaspur and 70 percent of its construction work has been completed. Besides this, about Rs 2.5 crore were being spent on the repair of Regional Hospital Bilaspur and the work of which is in progress, the CM stated.

A presentation on AIIMS projects, Bhanupalli Rail project, four laning of national highway and rehabilitation of submerged temples in Govindsagar was also made on the occasion.