In a major administrative reshuffle on Monday evening, the Himachal Pradesh government shifted seven Deputy Commissioners and 15 other IAS officers.

The government has shifted the Deputy Commissioner, Shimla as well as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Shimla.

As per government notification, Member Secretary, Pollution Control Board, Aditya Negi has been appointed new DC, Shimla. He replaced Amit Kashyap, who has been posted as Labour Commissioner and Director of Employment with additional charge of Managing Director of General Industries Corporation. Special Secretary Health to the Government of Himachal Pradesh, Nipun Jindal has been posted as Member Secretary Pollution Control Board in place of Aditya Negi.

Shimla MC Commissioner, who was also holding the charge of Chief Executive Officer-cum Managing Director, Smart City Limited, Shimla, Pankaj Rai has been appointed the Deputy Commissioner, Lahaul Spiti. He replaces Kamal Kant Saroch, who has been posted as Director, Town and Country Planning.

The Deputy Commissioners of Chamba, Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Kinnaur have also been shifted. Director, Environment, Science and Technology, DC Rana is the new DC Chamba. Debsweta Banik, Managing Director, HPMC, is new DC, Hamirpur, Rohit Jamwal, Director Town and Country Planning has been posted as DC Bilaspur and Hemraj Bairwa, Special Secretary, MPP AND Power has been posted as DC, Kinnaur.