Maharana Pratap is a symbol of indomitable courage and valour: CM

Maharana Pratap was a fearless warrior who has put up historic resistance against foreign invaders and also exhibited true bravery in the famous Battle of Haldighati, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday.

Addressing a function on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti in Nagrota Bagwan Assembly Constituency of district Kangra, Thakur paid tribute to Maharana Pratap and said Maharana Pratap is a symbol of indomitable courage and valor who has inspired many generations and will be remembered for many years to come.

He said that the nation is fortunate to have the strong and determined leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has made every Indian proud through his decisions in the entire world. He said that Himachal Pradesh has witnessed all-around development in the past four and half years due to the constant efforts of the double engine government. Every section of society has benefited from the policies and programmes of the Central and State Governments. He said that in recent times, BJP has made Mission Repeat successful in four states, and in the coming assembly elections of Himachal Pradesh, BJP would come to power again with the support of the people.

Earlier, Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated the secondary wing of Maharana Pratap International Public School at Pathiar in District Kangra. He lauded the efforts of Rajput Kalyan Sabha and announced Rs. 51 lakh assistance to the school and assured all possible help from the government to the school.

The Chief Minister also honoured the gallantry awardees during the function.