Jai Ram urges party workers to ensure repeat of BJP govt in 2022 polls

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday urged party workers to work with renewed vigor and commitment to ensure that the BJP again forms the government in the 2022 general elections.

Addressing the state BJP Working Committee meeting at Shimla, Thakur said better coordination between the government and the organization must be ensured and the workers should take the achievements of the state government to the people.

“Efforts must be made to educate the general public regarding four years achievements of the state government due to which Himachal has emerged as the role model for the other states of the country,” he added.

He stated that providing a transparent, accountable and responsive administration to the people of the state had been the main motto of the present BJP government.

“Chief Minister Helpline 1100 and Jan Manch has proved a boon to the people of the state for redressal of their grievances.

As many as 233 Jan Manchs have been organized in the state in which over 54,000 issues have been received and almost all have been resolved.

The CM Helpline 1100 has received 29,7141 complaints, out of which 254766 complaints have been redressed and in addition, under Shagun Yojna all the daughters belonging to BPL families are being provided Rs 31,000 at the time of their marriage,” he added.