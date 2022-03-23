Jai Ram pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, says they still inspire youth

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday paid tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on the occasion of martyrdom day and said these martyrs are still a source of inspiration for youth of the nation.

He made these remarks while inaugurating the Martyrs Memorial built by the Nalagarh Heritage Society in Solan district at a cost of Rs 10 crore with public participation in Nalagarh and honoured the families of eight martyrs on the occasion.

Thakur said the country will always be indebted to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country. The martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev instilled such a spark of revolution and courage in the minds of the people that even after the independence, these personalities remained a source of inspiration for the youth of the entire nation. Today we are celebrating Martyrs Day in the memory of these three revolutionaries, he said while exhorting the people to implement the ideals of these great revolutionaries in life which would be a true tribute to all the revolutionaries.

He stated that the freedom fighters of Himachal have also made an unforgettable contribution in the freedom struggle.

He urged the youth to take inspiration from the lives of martyrs and always follow the path of devotion towards duty.

The Chief Minister then inspected the heritage park and issued appropriate guidelines regarding its maintenance.

He also paid tribute to the Ramsaran martyred in the 1962 Indo-China war, Pradeep Singh martyred in the Kargil war of 1999, Jaswinder Singh martyred in the 2002 Operation Parakram, Surendra Singh and Shaheed Ram Ratna martyred in Operation Parakram of 2003, Shiv Singh and Shaheed Gurmel Singh martyred in Operation Parakram in 2019 and Raghubir Singh received martyrdom in Operation Parakram in the year 1976 and also honored their families on the occasion.