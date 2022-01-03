Jai Ram launches HP’s vax campaign for children from Mandi

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday launched the statewide Covid vaccination campaign for 15-18 years age group from Government Vijay Senior Secondary School (Boys), Mandi.

Ravi Kumar, a student of Class 12th became the first student to get the first dose of the Covaxin vaccine.

Later while interacting with the media at Mandi, Chief Minister appealed to the people to come forward in getting the vaccination against Covid-19 as till date, it was the only way to protect themselves from this viral disease.

In Himachal Pradesh about 3.57 lakh youngsters in the age group of 15-18 years would be administered vaccination, he added.

Thakur stated that as many as 4,259 educational institutions would be covered under this campaign which includes 2,801 government, 1,402 private and 56 other educational institutions.

The state government was keeping an eye on the new variant Delta and Omicron and all preventative measures would be taken to check the spread of this disease, the CM said.

The wife of Chief Minister and Vice-Chairperson HP State Hospital Red Cross Section Dr Sadhna Thakur, MLAs Anil Sharma, Rakesh Jamwal and Inder Singh Gandhi, Mayor Mandi Municipal Corporation Deepali Jaswal, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary, SP Shalini Agnihotri, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Devender Sharma and other senior officers present on the occasion among others.