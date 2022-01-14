Jai Ram directs for time bound renovation of Bantony Castle

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday visited historic Bantony Castle in Shimla and directed for time bound renovation of the British era heritage building.

Thakur reviewed the progress in renovation of the historic building which is being restored under ADB project worth Rs 25 crore.

The Chief Minister directed the officers to ensure time bound completion of the renovation work so that it could be handed over to the authorities at the earliest.

State Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, MLA Chopal Balbir Verma, Chairman HIMFED Ganesh Dutt, Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, Principal Secretary Tourism Subhashish Panda, Director Tourism Amit Kashyap and other senior officers were present on the occasion among others.