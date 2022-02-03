Jai Ram directs for time bound completion of Hamirpur Medical College

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday visited the construction site of Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College (RKGMC) Hamirpur and directed for time-bound completion of this ambitious project.

Thakur said the 250 bedded medical college and hospital was slated to be completed by August this year and on completion, it would provide modern healthcare facilities to the people of the region.

“The construction work in three medical colleges at Nahan, Chamba and Hamirpur is going on in full swing and efforts are being made to complete all these by the month of September this year,” he added.

The Chief Minister stated that during his recent visit to Delhi, he has met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and urged him to provide additional funds for these projects so that these could be completed well in time.

He further stated that the state today has six government medical colleges and one medical college in the private sector. Apart from this, AIIMS would be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi probably during the month of June this year.

He added that all these medical institutions would provide world-class medical facilities to the people of the region.