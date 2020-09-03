Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday called for better and effective coordination between the state government and party organisation and said this would be mutually beneficial.

Addressing the Mandal Milan programme of Balh BJP Mandal of Mandi district at Chakkar in Mandi, Thakur said that party workers must properly disseminate policies and programmes of the state government amongst the masses. He said the BJP is the biggest political party of the world and credit of this goes to each and every worker of the party.

He said that the state is fortunate that the party is today led by the son of the soil JP Nadda. He said that the party workers must also effectively counter the false propaganda of the Opposition.

Thakur said that regular meetings of Mandal Milan with participation of every party worker must be ensured.He said that every party worker must ensure that policy and programmes of the government reaches upto the grass root level. He said that in addition to this, steps must be initiated to take welfare oriented schemes upto the doorsteps of the people.

The Chief Minister said that the reins of the country today are in the safe hands of a strong leadership in the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that Balh Vidhan Sabha has witnessed unprecedented development during the last about two and a half years. He said that each and every worker of the area must take the achievements of the area to the doorsteps of the people.

He said that organisation elected representatives of the party are first party workers and must work for strengthening the party.

He said that the state government is endeavouring to come upto the expectations of the people of the state. He said that in this Corona pandemic the government had to take some harsh decisions. He said the state government has stopped food subsidy to the well-off families for one year and also made a slight hike in the bus fare. He said that all these decisions have been taken to provide some support to the economy of the State.

State BJP President Suresh Kashyap said that every BJP worker needed to work with missionary zeal to ensure the victory of the BJP in the next Vidhan Sabha elections slated for 2022. He said that every Panna Prumukh must ensure that all the thirty votes on his page go to BJP candidate in the Vidhan Sabha elections and this would be possible when the Panna Pramukh maintains proper liaison with the voters.