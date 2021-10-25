Jai Ram asks Cong not to mix Indian Army and politics

Asserting that derogatory statements on soldiers won’t be tolerated, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday asked the opposition party Congress not to mix Indian Army and politics.

Addressing a public meeting at Aani in Kullu district, Thakur said the party believed that politics and armed forces shouldn’t be linked together and any derogatory statement on soldiers will not be tolerated.

“India is in strong hands under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has led to the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and now the entire country follows one national flag.

Now the construction of Lord Ram temple at Ayodhya is going on a war footing and besides, the strong decision taken by the Modi government in Covid pandemic has led to the country fast becoming Corona free,” he added.

He took a dig on Congress leaders for naming one development work that had benefitted the poor and said the BJP government had started the Himcare scheme which had benefitted over 2 lakh with a free treatment facility.

In addition, since BJP came into power in the state, the government has started various welfare works which include Grihini Suvidha Yojana, Sahara Yojana among others. But Congress leaders seemed to not consider these welfare works which were aimed at benefiting the poor and perhaps they only consider corruption and scams as work, the CM said.

He also countered allegations of furthering regionalism in the state by him and stated that whenever he mentions Mandi in election speeches, it meant the entire Mandi parliamentary constituency which not only includes Mandi but also Kullu, Kinnaur, and Lahaul Spiti.

He further stated that regionalism was prevailing in the state when works were done on the basis of the colour of the cap. The Himachali cap was the symbol of the culture of the state but Congress leaders even politicized it, he said.

He added that Congress is going through the worst phase in the country and the party will soon be finished as people now know the reality of the party and besides, they neither have any leader or leadership.