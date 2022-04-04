Int’l Film Festival of Shimla invites entries for 8th edition

The 8th edition of the International Film Festival of Shimla on Monday invited entries for films in international, national, and state categories and filmmakers can submit their films till 20 June 2022. The festival has opened entries for feature films, documentary films, short films, and animation films.

IFFS director Pushp Raj Thakur said many independent filmmakers are making films and are looking for a platform for the screening of their films. The International Film Festival of Shimla has already gained popularity among filmmakers around the world and the number of participating countries is increasing with every edition.

For the last six years, more than 35 countries have participated in IFFS in each edition which is organized every year in Gaiety Theatre Shimla. Deepti Naval, Sanjay Mishra, and Thalaivii Director Vijay have graced the previous editions of IFFS.

The last date for the film submission is 20th June 2022 and filmmakers can submit their entry on the festival website or film submission portal film freeway, he added.